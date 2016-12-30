Gary Cogill's Top Ten Movies of 2016

NBC 5 movie critic Gary Cogill takes a trip down memory lane and lists his Top 10 movies of 2016.

1. "La La Land"

A beautifully photographed, emotionally realized musical that had me leaving the theater feeling euphoric. Emma Stone should win the Oscar for her performance but she probably won't.

'La La Land' is Remarkable and Unique: Cogill "La La Land" is a remarkable movie and a unique musical experience filled with songs and characters that have meaning. (Published Friday, Dec. 16, 2016)

2. "Arrival"

A sci-fi film that is not a sci-fi film with Amy Adams going emotionally inward as she physically goes upward inside an alien space craft.

Cogill Reviews 'Arrival' "Arrival' is the best film I have seen so far this year. A stunning, meaningful film about the power of language. (Published Friday, Nov. 11, 2016)

3. "Moonlight"

A life story told in three parts that is so seamless it feels like reading a good novel.

4. "Manchester By The Sea"

Sad, sad, sad, and oh so real.

5. "Hell or High Water"

West Texas based bank robbing movie with Jeff Bridges as the Texas Ranger hot on the trail. Smart, introspective, and well written.

6. "Silence"

Martin Scorsese's violent and thought provoking take on proselytizing missionaries and the country that will have no part of them or their faith.

7. "Fences"

A great stage play and a powerful film with language rarely heard on the big screen.

'Fences' is a Ferocious, Intimate Oscar-Contending Film: Cogill NBC 5 movie critic Gary Cogill reviews 'Fences' adapted from August Wilson's award winning play which is directed by and stars Denzel Washington. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

8. "Nocturnal Animals"

Every frame of this adult film scared me or thrilled me.

9. "Lion"

Beautiful and moving to watch as a film of forgiveness and compassion.

10. (tie) "Rogue One" and "The Jungle Book"

"Rogue One" fits nicely as a stand alone film and as my third favorite in the cinematic "Star Wars" universe.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is an Impressive Film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" feels both different and familiar. (Published Friday, Dec. 16, 2016)

"The Jungle Book" is a technical wonder.

Honorable Mentions:

"Tower"

"Loving"

"Captain Fantastic"

"The Eagle Huntress"

"Moana"

"13th"

"Deadpool"

"Jackie"

"Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them"

"Elle"

"American Honey"

Cogill Says "Moana" is a Wonderful Film "Moana" is a movie about respect, for each other and for women. In this case a young woman forbidden to venture away from her crumbling island, but when she does, great things happen. (Published Friday, Dec. 2, 2016)

Gary Cogill Reviews 'Fantastic Beasts' If you are a Harry Potter fan, and I am, you will love this film. "Fantastic Beasts," is based on the 2001 book by author J.K. Rowling, and the film is well-connected to the Harry Potter series. (Published Friday, Nov. 18, 2016)

Cogill's Worst Film 2016:

"Sausage Party"

It had a "Rotten Tomatoes" rating of 84%, made more than $140 million, and I felt like it was 89 minutes of people screaming at me.