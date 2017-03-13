Cherry Blossom Trees Are Beginning to Bloom at the Dallas Arboretum | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cherry Blossom Trees Are Beginning to Bloom at the Dallas Arboretum

Dallas Blooms runs through April 9

    Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

    If you've been thinking about visiting Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, now might be the right time.

    The Arboretum says its 150 cherry blossom trees are starting to show their pink and white blossoms. The flowering trees are expected to be in full bloom within the next week.

    "The Japanese Flowering Cherry Trees bloom each March, putting on a beautiful show for our guests," said Dallas Arboretum vice president of gardens and visitor services Dave Forehand. "The Cherry Blossom celebration is not to be missed.  This has become a North Texas tradition."

    This year's Dallas Blooms theme is "Peace, Love and Flower Power."

    You can find out about all the activities at Dallas Blooms by visiting their website www.dallasarboretum.org.

