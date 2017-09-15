In the heat of a late summer day, I opened the front door of The Dallas Morning News and began my first day on the job. It feels like that happened 30 minutes ago. My plan was to stay until I got bored, maybe a year, then find a more profitable career. But I never got bored and the years passed like trains.

That day was 30 years ago.

As host of The Tonight Show, Johnny Carson was the master of timing. He knew how to interview guests and he knew when to leave the stage. After 30 years, he took his final bow. Now, I will do the same.

Click here to read Alan Peppard's final column as a staffer at The Dallas Morning News.

