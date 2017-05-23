Tony Romo to Make Broadcasting Debut This Weekend

Tony Romo attends the 2017 CBS Upfront May 17, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his broadcasting debut at a golf tournament in North Texas this weekend.

During an award ceremony Monday night, CBS Sports producer Lance Barrow said Romo would be part of the team that covers the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

"[Romo] will be in the announce booth at 18 for a few moments," Barrow said. "And it will be the first time that he will have the CBS Sports blazer on."

A Periscope video captured the news, which Barrow asked to be kept a secret.

"Please don't tweet that or any of that, it's supposed to be a surprise," he said.

Barrow then went on to set the bar high for Romo as an announcer.

"I think he is going to be great," he said. "I think we have the next John Madden on our hands.