File photo of a stage before the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art April 27, 2017. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have submitted an official bid to host the 2018 NFL Draft in North Texas.



Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Saturday that the team is hoping to hose the three-day event at The Star in Frisco and AT&T Stadium.

ESPN reported in April that North Texas was the favorite to host next year's draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers organizations have also expressed interest in holding the event.

After being held in New York City for more than 50 years, Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and 2016. The 2017 draft was held in Philadelphia.